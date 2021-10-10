Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.94. BankUnited reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $231.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

NYSE:BKU traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,814. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

