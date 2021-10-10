Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). AudioEye reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 208.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AudioEye.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 37.98%.

AEYE has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group lowered AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

In other AudioEye news, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $77,491.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,756 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,624.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Moradi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 2,094.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEYE opened at $10.42 on Thursday. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.13 million, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.