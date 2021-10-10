Zacks: Analysts Expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to Post $0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.34. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPVG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 81,562 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 356,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPVG opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $498.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.88. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

