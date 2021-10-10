Zacks: Analysts Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will announce sales of $194.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.50 million. PetIQ posted sales of $162.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $886.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $879.90 million to $893.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $980.03 million, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $271.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.61 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PETQ. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,042.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in PetIQ by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,905,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PetIQ by 3,193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,403 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,975,000 after acquiring an additional 258,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,021,000 after acquiring an additional 144,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,392,000 after acquiring an additional 196,529 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.56. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $740.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

