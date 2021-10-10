Zacks: Analysts Expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Oncorus posted earnings per share of ($11.41) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oncorus.
Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04).
ONCR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,124. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. Oncorus has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $228.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.38.
About Oncorus
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.
Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncorus (ONCR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.