Zacks: Analysts Expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Oncorus posted earnings per share of ($11.41) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 10.5% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,148,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,834,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncorus by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oncorus by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 744,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oncorus by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 663,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 208,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Oncorus by 10,777.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 457,177 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONCR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,124. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. Oncorus has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $228.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.38.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

