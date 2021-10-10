Zacks: Analysts Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post sales of $123.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the highest is $128.41 million. NewAge posted sales of $62.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $500.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.56 million to $509.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $557.51 million, with estimates ranging from $551.23 million to $563.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.71 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on NBEV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NBEV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 537,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,731. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NewAge has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $192.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NewAge by 94.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NewAge by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 112,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewAge by 13.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,254,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 143,872 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of NewAge by 116.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

