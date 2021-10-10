Zacks: Analysts Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Post $1.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.11. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares in the company, valued at $13,164.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,840,000 after purchasing an additional 246,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 639,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 713,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,376,000 after acquiring an additional 757,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,324,000 after acquiring an additional 981,621 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNX stock opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

