Zacks: Analysts Expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.50. First Hawaiian reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Shares of FHB stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 576,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,571. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 71.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $48,000.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

