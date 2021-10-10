Zacks: Analysts Expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.02 Million

Brokerages expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to post sales of $173.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.46 million and the highest is $173.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year sales of $678.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $679.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $752.14 million, with estimates ranging from $744.11 million to $758.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $15.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million.

CCCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. 415,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,860. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.