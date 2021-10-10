Zacks: Analysts Expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will report sales of $181.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.50 million and the lowest is $181.40 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $186.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year sales of $726.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $716.62 million to $733.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $703.99 million, with estimates ranging from $691.70 million to $715.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $5,768,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $3,273,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $78,788,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.80. 296,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

