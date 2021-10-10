Zacks: Analysts Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $756.20 Million

Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce $756.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $747.19 million to $767.91 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $674.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.99. 757,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,767. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $60.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.