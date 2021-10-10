Zacks: Analysts Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Allison Transmission posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.73.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

