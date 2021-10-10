Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.83. Steven Madden reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,294. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $45.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.