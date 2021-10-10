Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.05 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on WTTR shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

Shares of NYSE WTTR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.96. 368,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,461. The company has a market cap of $643.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Select Energy Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

