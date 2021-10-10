Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.14 Million

Brokerages expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to post $105.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.77 million and the lowest is $99.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $103.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $408.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $412.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $447.02 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $461.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after acquiring an additional 303,914 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,258,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,552,000 after acquiring an additional 875,223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,228 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,056,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,201,000 after buying an additional 348,217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

