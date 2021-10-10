Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.69 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKL shares. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. 135,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.78. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

