Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.70.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $874,177.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,655,818.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,095. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.47. 623,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,340. Xylem has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.98 and a 200 day moving average of $120.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

