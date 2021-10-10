XTX Topco Ltd Takes $126,000 Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

AFIN stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. Equities analysts expect that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFIN. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

