XTX Topco Ltd Takes $104,000 Position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

CHMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE CHMI opened at $9.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $155.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.22. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 56.76% and a return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.