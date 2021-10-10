XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 32,997 Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 134.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 449.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 195,789 shares during the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBRX opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Moleculin Biotech Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

