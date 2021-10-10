XTX Topco Ltd Invests $93,000 in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELOX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELOX shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.78.

Shares of ELOX stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

