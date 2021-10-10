XTX Topco Ltd Invests $117,000 in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 217.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 20,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $323.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.14. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

