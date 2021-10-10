XTX Topco Ltd Invests $100,000 in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Pixelworks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXLW. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pixelworks by 1,483.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 254,432 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 388,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 198,732 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 894.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 197,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pixelworks stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $228.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.32. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 65.70%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXLW. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

