XTX Topco Ltd Has $70,000 Holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 34.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 81,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 1,202.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 215,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 97,861 shares during the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYCN opened at $2.85 on Friday. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.85% and a negative net margin of 1,880.97%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

