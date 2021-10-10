XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 14,815 American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 14.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFIN opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.26 million, a P/E ratio of -26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFIN. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

