XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 289,592 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at $1,874,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 50.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after buying an additional 3,927,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 112.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after buying an additional 1,320,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.