XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,484 Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Advanced Emissions Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 70,267 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 195.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 193,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

ADES stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.44.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.