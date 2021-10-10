Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Trading Down 0%

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU)’s share price traded down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.30 and last traded at $34.34. 41,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 117,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 54,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 559.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 30,240 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 43,069 shares during the period.

