Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,055 Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,116,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 757,729 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 40.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,337,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,962 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 39.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,824,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 329,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,108,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,220 shares of company stock worth $289,072. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of UEC opened at $2.90 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $676.42 million, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 2.42.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

