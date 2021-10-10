XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) PT Raised to $69.00

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 167.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Aegis decreased their target price on shares of XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of XOMA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XOMA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

XOMA stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.60 million, a PE ratio of 122.76 and a beta of 0.87. XOMA has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $46.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. XOMA had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XOMA will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in XOMA by 2,757.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in XOMA by 65.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XOMA in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in XOMA by 181.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in XOMA by 78.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

