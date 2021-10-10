Xiotri (XIOT) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Xiotri has a market cap of $776,287.82 and $7,725.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xiotri has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Xiotri coin can currently be purchased for about $175.71 or 0.00320376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00047366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.00216890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00097872 BTC.

Xiotri Coin Profile

Xiotri is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

