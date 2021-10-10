WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. WSFS Financial reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WSFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in WSFS Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial stock remained flat at $$54.60 during midday trading on Friday. 242,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,048. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $55.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

