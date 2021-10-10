Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $419.07 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.93 billion and approximately $825.01 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $419.07 or 0.00757989 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00065709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.61 or 0.00134953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00086568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,109.56 or 0.99679209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.28 or 0.06436028 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003323 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,997,971 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.