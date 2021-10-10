Whiteheart (WHITE) Market Cap Achieves $5.21 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for about $586.48 or 0.01068257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and $78,455.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00134979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00086551 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,919.44 or 1.00033787 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.93 or 0.06456969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

