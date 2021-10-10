Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$9.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WCP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.64.

WCP stock opened at C$7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$7.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.80. The firm has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.63.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,453,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,721,816. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,450.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

