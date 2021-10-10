WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Position Increased by Southernsun Asset Management LLC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of WestRock worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 287.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRK opened at $50.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.10. WestRock has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

