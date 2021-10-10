Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WAL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.31.

WAL stock opened at $112.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.53. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

