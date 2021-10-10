West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded West Japan Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho upgraded West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of WJRYY stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. West Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. West Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Japan Railway will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

