Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

HOWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOWL traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,905. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). Equities research analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $74,850,000. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,716,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,647,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,049,000. Finally, DC Funds LP purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $10,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.