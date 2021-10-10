Wells Fargo & Company Raises Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Price Target to $16.00

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.65 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ISBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $15.76 on Thursday. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,777,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $353,331,000 after purchasing an additional 477,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,189,000 after purchasing an additional 813,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,066,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 630,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,070,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,791,000 after purchasing an additional 436,525 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

