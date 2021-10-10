WAX Market Capitalization Hits $494.31 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, WAX has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $494.31 million and $23.42 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000754 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00044878 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,796,589,132 coins and its circulating supply is 1,772,954,660 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars.

