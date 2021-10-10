Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $281.80

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $281.80 and traded as low as $277.90. Watsco shares last traded at $277.90, with a volume of 405 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

