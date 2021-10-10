Warburg Research Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €72.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on G24. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Scout24 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €73.04 ($85.93).

ETR G24 opened at €58.34 ($68.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.14. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €58.56 ($68.89) and a 1 year high of €77.25 ($90.88). The business’s fifty day moving average is €68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

