Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

NYSE WD opened at $119.31 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $122.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.97 and a 200-day moving average of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.