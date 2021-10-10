VOXX International (VOXX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. VOXX International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $137.06 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VOXX International has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $265.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $57,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $618,171. Insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

