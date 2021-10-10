Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s current price.

VIPS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. New Street Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

VIPS opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

