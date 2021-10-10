Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $2.25 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Dover by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $157.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.84. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.18.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

