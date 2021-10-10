Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in News by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,599,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,798,000 after acquiring an additional 159,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in News by 771.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,849,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178,804 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in News by 194.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,776,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in News by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,146,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after acquiring an additional 309,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. News Co. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

