Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 241 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 17.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 207.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 86.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,161,000 after purchasing an additional 67,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $1,276,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of EXR stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.30. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $106.33 and a one year high of $194.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $3,005,554 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.14.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.