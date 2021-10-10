Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Victory Capital stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the second quarter worth about $11,911,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 17.6% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 105,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 68,676 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 434.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 62,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 20.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 362,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

